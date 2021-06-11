Forum: Lower-income will benefit with removal of minimum spend in FairPrice programme

We refer to the letter "Changes to FairPrice rewards scheme not helpful to lower-income households" (June 9) and thank Mr Peh Chwee Hoe for his feedback.

The upcoming refresh of the Plus! Rewards membership programme will benefit lower-income households as the current minimum spend of $20 at FairPrice stores to earn LinkPoints will be removed.

This will enable customers with smaller basket sizes to maximise their savings as there is a sizeable number of transactions below $20, thus resulting in savings being disbursed to a wider pool of customers.

Plus! membership is free and there are no recurrent subscription fees.

To cater to the increasing popularity of shopping online for groceries, the revamped rewards system will be expanded to FairPrice online shoppers.

It is currently limited to physical FairPrice outlets.

This will provide for a more seamless and equitable shopping experience, empowering customers with the flexibility to maximise their savings both online and offline.

We assure Mr Peh that the upcoming rewards revamp is part of a broader plan designed to benefit more customers across the FairPrice group of social enterprises comprising FairPrice, Foodfare and Kopitiam, and we will announce them in a timely manner.

This initiative will complement our existing stable of discount schemes such as those for Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors, as well as regular thematic deals and promotions to provide deep discounts for all.

More information on the upcoming refresh of the Plus! Rewards programme can be found at https://bit.ly/plusrefreshed

Alvin Neo

Chief Customer and Marketing Officer

FairPrice Group