Forum: Love for local food is strong

Kudos to Nanyang Polytechnic's Asian Culinary Institute (NYP-ACI) for taking the initiative to preserve and pass on Asian culinary traditions (Appreciate local food and be willing to pay fair prices, Dec 8).

It is true that the training structures that the institute has put in place since 2015 need public support for them to remain viable.

Efforts should be made to create awareness about the courses NYP-ACI is providing.

Besides working with hawker centre stallholders, the institute should also try to get housewives to attend its cooking courses.

I know of a cooking instructor who conducted cooking lessons at his home for 30 housewives and charged each participant $35 for a two-hour session.

It shows that there is demand for such cooking courses.

NYP-ACI is well equipped to capture such a lucrative market.

Meanwhile, we should acknowledge hawkers and give them recognition for providing us with wholesome food.

Hawkers should be mindful that they have varied customers with different needs, and so focus on who they want to serve and prepare their dishes accordingly.

As for pricing, I am sure customers will be willing to pay without hesitation if they see the value for money in terms of quantity and quality in the dishes.

Harry Ong Heng Poh