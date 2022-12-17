Forum: Loud noise during travel through tunnel on Thomson-East Coast Line

​First, I want to thank SMRT, the Land Transport Authority and the teams involved in the construction of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL). It has made commuting easier in Singapore.

However, I am concerned about the high noise levels when travelling through a tunnel on the TEL.

Loud screeching and booming noises can be heard when travelling on the line. This has become more apparent since the opening of the second stage of the TEL. Even with earphones on and music playing, I can still hear loud sounds in the tunnel. There is a stark difference between the noise level on the TEL and the noise level on other train lines.

I hope the organisations involved with the TEL can investigate the source of the noise and report their findings to the public. I am concerned that there may be a risk of damaging commuters’ hearing, and worry that it may affect our reputation as a nation with a world-class transport system.

Cedric Tan