Forum: Lots of chances for migrants to integrate into society here

The importance of integrating migrants into Singapore society (What’s holding back migrant integration in Singapore and ways to break the barriers, July 4) cannot be emphasised enough.

Many of the problems in European countries – from riots in France to a growth of right-wing parties all over the continent – stem from a lack of integration and having parallel societies.

Integrating into Singapore is not hard, as the city-state is already a multiracial society with English as its main language.

In my 22 years here, I have found most Singaporeans very welcoming, but immigrants have to make an effort, too.

That could mean spending some time living in an HDB flat, where I formed some friendships that still last, connecting with co-workers, learning some Singlish, or joining a local place of worship.

Most of all, integration requires a commitment to Singapore and its values, learning its history, and getting involved in charity work or neighbourhood groups.

The opportunities are endless.

Jorg Dietzel