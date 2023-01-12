Forum: Look out for emotional abuse of youth athletes

There has been much discussion about the mental health of youth as well as national athletes. I wish to highlight another group which also requires attention – youth athletes, in particular students under the Direct School Admission (DSA) scheme.

Emotional abuse can be subtle and hidden in accepted coaching practices. Emotional abuse by coaches can include belittling, name-calling, scapegoating, rejecting, isolating, intimidating, guilt-tripping and biased treatment. Coaching that uses such methods can contribute to psychological distress and cause an emotional breakdown in athletes.

Parents and administrators need to recognise and prevent behaviour that can lead to such emotional abuse. However, emotionally abusive coaching can sometimes be difficult for parents of athletes to recognise.

Additionally, the youth may not even know that they are being subjected to emotional abuse. They and their parents may also choose to suffer in silence, since it is difficult to establish a case, and they are worried about the potential consequences.

For athletes under DSA, where a student must commit to his chosen school for the duration of the programme, this could further aggravate their sense of helplessness under such a negative environment.

While the Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken a more holistic approach to school competition, the same cannot be said for external vendors like coaches. Coaching contracts are awarded on an annual basis, and an overzealous coach may seek to show quick results to maximise his chances of contract renewal.

The authorities have ramped up support for the mental well-being of our national athletes to prepare them to excel in a high-performance setting. Initiatives include raising awareness on mental health, supporting athletes with sports psychologists, and working closely with coaches. These initiatives could be selectively replicated in schools.

The pressure school athletes face can be similarly daunting. Athletes, teachers and school coaches should receive education on the importance of mental health and identifying emotional abuse. These could come in the form of talks and promotional videos.

For monitoring and early detection of abuse, I suggest that all DSA students be given a chance to provide feedback on their training and experiences annually. These records should be kept confidential and in a centralised system maintained by MOE. Individual schools would be able to access their own records, and investigate and intervene when appropriate.

The feedback process should be simple and easily accessible, so that young athletes would feel comfortable enough to report any mental stress without fear.

Goh Wee Ming