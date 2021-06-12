Forum: Look into workplace stress to prevent another tragic incident

I read with sadness about the man who attacked his employers, and I also empathise with the employers (20 years' jail for man behind chopper rampage in office, June 10).

Businesses require efficiency and discipline from their workers, and in this case, the worker was unable to perform consistently well at work, and was later found to be suffering from major depressive disorder.

I am thankful for my boss, who is understanding of my mental health issues.

Mental stress in the workplace is something which needs to be looked into to prevent another such tragic incident from happening.

Liu Rijing