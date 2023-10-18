Forum: Look into the plight of orchid nursery owners in Singapore

I was dismayed to read the report “Local orchids in peril” (Oct 14).

As an orchid hobbyist for 30 years, and a volunteer guide with the National Orchid Garden for 23 years, I have shared my enjoyment of the beautiful orchids in the garden with local and foreign visitors.

Orchids are an integral part of our heritage. Our national flower is the Papilionanthe Miss Joaquim, a hybrid orchid; an appropriate choice for a nation with a multiracial population.

Singapore has used orchids to build diplomatic ties with other countries, through our practice of naming orchids after visiting heads of state. This honour has also been extended to celebrities.

All this does not come easily. Passing new hybrids to nurseries to continue propagation is the best chance for sustainability.

Nurseries here do not know how they can survive with only three-year leases and uncertainty over renewal.

Many of us have experienced the hassle that comes with moving to a new home. Imagine what it would be like to uproot several thousand living plants to a new location, giving them time to adjust to a new home, and keeping them in prime condition for sale.

Our local orchid society includes many passionate young hobbyists in their 20s and 30s. I was surprised that many of them, living in Housing Board flats, have rented small plots in nurseries to cultivate a range of orchids they can never grow at home.

If the nurseries have to move after leases expire, these hobbyists will also have to look for a place for their plants. I hope their enthusiasm will not be dampened by this.

The authorities should look into the plight of orchid nursery owners, and help their businesses be sustainable in Singapore.

Wong Siew Kwun