Forum: Look into temporary solutions while passport application backlog is cleared

Updated
Published
57 sec ago

I applied for a new passport online more than six weeks ago. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has yet to inform me when it will be ready.

The demand is not likely to ease any time soon, seeing as long queues are forming around ICA's building even before office hours.

It seems clear that ICA's passport application backlog will not be cleared for many months, so I suggest that it look into temporary solutions. Perhaps it could stamp recently expired passports and extend their validity for a short period of time.

Christopher Leong

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top