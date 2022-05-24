Forum: Look into temporary solutions while passport application backlog is cleared

I applied for a new passport online more than six weeks ago. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has yet to inform me when it will be ready.

The demand is not likely to ease any time soon, seeing as long queues are forming around ICA's building even before office hours.

It seems clear that ICA's passport application backlog will not be cleared for many months, so I suggest that it look into temporary solutions. Perhaps it could stamp recently expired passports and extend their validity for a short period of time.

Christopher Leong