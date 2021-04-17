Forum: Look into reckless riding on footpaths, pedestrian crossings

Last month, as I was walking on the footpath along Farrer Road, a cyclist sped straight into my path, hitting my leg and foot.

After struggling to get up, I tried to take a picture of him with my smartphone. He turned back towards me looking aggressive, but the presence of other people deterred him and he rode off without an apology.

That same evening at about 7.30pm, as I walked along the pavement of Clementi Road towards Sunset Way, which is lined with lots of bushes and plants, a large group of cyclists rode towards me.

The bikes had no lights, and the youngsters rode two and three abreast. I was forced to move aside quickly, almost slipping into a small drain.

Such encounters are very common in the evenings in this neighbourhood.

I have seen cyclists darting in and out of pavements and riding at breakneck speeds across the zebra crossing at the junction of Clementi and Ulu Pandan roads.

As an expert panel will review existing regulations governing cyclists on the road, it would be good if those on the panel could also address this issue of hazardous cycling on footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

Robert Bacsafra