Forum: Look into protecting integrity of patient consent in egg freezing

Many women are anticipating the legalisation of social egg freezing in 2023. To ensure that women are well informed of the medical risks and financial costs of egg freezing, safeguards have been put in place that include mandatory counselling (Singapore to allow women, including singles, to freeze their eggs for non-medical reasons, March 28, 2022).

What has been largely overlooked is that professional fertility counsellors, who are either directly employed or affiliated with specific in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinics, may face potential hidden conflicts of interest.

Due to the commercial interests of private healthcare institutions, subtle coercive pressure may be placed on such fertility counsellors to encourage the uptake of elective egg freezing by prospective patients.

This would go against good medical practice and ethics, as undue influence might be exerted to compromise autonomous decision-making by patients.

The following suggestions could help to protect the integrity of patient informed consent.

First, the Ministry of Health (MOH) could mandate that professional counselling be provided by freelance fertility counsellors, who have no links to any specific IVF clinic and are more likely to have the patient’s best interests at heart.

Second, MOH could impose a methodical and systematic protocol for the counselling of prospective egg-freezing patients, based on specified flowcharts and decision trees. Additionally, MOH could consider implementing online decision aid tools for elective egg freezing, such as those developed by the University of Melbourne in Australia.

Third, MOH could prepare a regularly updated pamphlet containing relevant and timely information for prospective patients, which could also be made available online.

Fourth, MOH could mandate a checklist within the patient consent form to ensure that patients acknowledge certain vital pieces of information before signing and submitting the form. For example, acknowledging that elective egg freezing is not a guaranteed path to motherhood and that there may be additional costs such as annual storage fees and future IVF treatment.

Lastly, a hiatus of one week between counselling and signing of consent forms could be imposed as a “cooling-off” period for prospective patients to decide whether to undergo the procedure.

Alexis Heng Boon Chin (Dr)