Forum: Look into plant-based diet for diabetes treatment

The proposed Diabetes Reversal Programme initiated by the National Healthcare Group (NHG) (New programme aims to reverse patients' diabetes by helping them lose weight, Aug 6) is commendable because diabetes is one of the top chronic health problems plaguing our country.

This programme is modelled after the DiRECT Trial in Britain (2014-2017). The results of the British study appear encouraging, as there was the achievement of significant weight loss and remission of diabetes. Hence, they serve as a guide to the possible outcome of the NHG programme.

Taking a closer look at the intervention group in the DiRECT Trial after one year and two years, about 46 per cent and 36 per cent of the group achieved remission of diabetes after one and two years, respectively.

The backbone of such achievement seems to be the use of a very low calorie diet for three to four months.

In the NHG programme, it is proposed to put participants on a very low calorie drink, Optifast. This is a pre-packaged drink with the necessary macro- and micro-nutrients included.

While the NHG study may lead to similar or better outcomes compared with the British trial, there are some practical aspects that one may wish to consider for the purpose of practicality, holistic management and long-term outcome for diabetic patients as a whole.

Furthermore, observations over two to three years may not be sufficient to determine whether such a dietary plan is sustainable, healthy and good for the overall well-being of the individuals.

Another option to consider for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes that may be more wholesome, healthy, sustainable and with wider health benefits is a plant-based diet.

A plant-based diet is primarily a diet high in vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, legumes and beans. Such a diet is very high in nutrients, high in fibre and low in calories.

In a systematic review reported in the British Medical Journal (2018) of various research articles, plant-based diets were found to significantly promote improvement in physical and emotional well-being, general health, quality of life as well as reduce depression (which is up to three times as common among patients with diabetes).

In addition, this review also highlighted the effectiveness of plant-based diets in improving markers of diabetes - weight, total cholesterol and low-density cholesterol - when compared with other diets based on guidelines.

With such promising outcomes, is it not worthwhile for our local researchers to cooperate on a larger and wider scale to look at plant-based diets as a more effective, practical and patient- or user-friendly method for not just treatment and remission but also the prevention of diabetes?

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)