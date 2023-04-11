Forum: Look into health impact of pollution caused by long jams at land checkpoints

It was reported ahead of the long Easter weekend that travellers could expect to take between six and eight hours to get into Malaysia through the Causeway and the Tuas crossing (Heavy traffic towards Malaysia at land checkpoints ahead of long weekend, April 7).

This situation has to change to ensure smooth-flowing traffic at these checkpoints, otherwise the health of Customs and immigration staff directing and inspecting the vehicles for security and contraband reasons will be affected as they are exposed to pollutants daily. Commuters caught in the long jams may also have their health affected.

The mixture of vehicle exhaust and secondary air pollutants of small particulate matter, called PM2.5, together with road dust and tyre wear, is referred to as traffic-related air pollution. Exposure to such a mix of air pollutants has been linked to a range of health effects, from adverse birth outcomes to dementia.

Research published by the American Academy of Neurology in 2023 found that PM2.5 particulate matter in traffic pollution can raise the risk of dementia. Out of 91 million people analysed, 5.5 million developed dementia; those who were diagnosed with the disease had more exposure to traffic than those who did not.

PM2.5 particles are very small and can be inhaled deeply into the lungs, moving into the brain and damaging the brain cells.

This important and preventable environmental determinant of people’s health should come under the ambit of the Healthier SG agenda, with policymakers working with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Kanwaljit Soin (Dr)