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Forum: Look into giving all Singaporeans savings bonds on top of CDC vouchers

It was only with the recent news resurfacing that I was reminded of the Singtel shares given to Singaporeans years ago, shares I’d almost forgotten I still hold in my CPF account, having never gotten around to selling them.

This got me thinking: Besides CDC vouchers, which every household must spend by a set deadline, why not distribute Singapore Savings Bonds (SSB) or Singapore Government Securities (SGS) to all citizens instead?

I recognise, of course, that the CDC vouchers serve a different purpose – providing immediate relief against rising living costs – so this isn’t meant as a straight substitute, but rather a complementary idea worth considering.

Giving every Singaporean a stake in the nation’s progress would do more than ease financial pressure in the present moment. It could deepen our collective sense of ownership and belonging – a reminder that we are all shareholders in Singapore’s success, not just beneficiaries of it.

This matters especially because not everyone is comfortable with or proficient enough at navigating investments; many, including me, still default to fixed deposits simply because they’re familiar and safe.

An SSB or SGS distribution would let all Singaporeans participate in nation-building through ownership, without requiring financial know-how to do so.

Lim Eng Guan