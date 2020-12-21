Forum: Look into follow-up care, support for those receiving Covid-19 vaccine

There has been ample broadcast of Singapore's comprehensive plan to vaccinate the population. There are still areas for improvement that can be looked into.

First, what can residents expect in terms of support in the event of a medical condition developing as a result of the vaccination? Will their medical expenses be fully paid for?

Second, there should be a programme to follow up on those who have been vaccinated, given that the potential long-term effects of the new vaccines beyond a year or more are still unknown.

Lastly, the Government should mandate a few days of medical leave for those who are vaccinated to give them the opportunity to monitor their own health.

Chong Ryh Huei