Forum: Look beyond Stem courses in tertiary education

Singapore's education system is based heavily on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) courses. These courses directly serve the visible needs of society.

However, not everybody has the aptitude for them. As demands of society change, we should also increase the types of courses offered by universities.

Some courses that add value and are associated with jobs that pay reasonable income include those on entrepreneurship, outdoor environmental education and outdoor learning, comic art, digital currency, technical writing, information science and librarianship, flood studies, theme park engineering and biometric systems.

There are many viable career options out there. For example, under theme park technology, theme park engineers need a solid foundation in structural and electrical engineering, as well as mathematics and geometry.

On the support side, the industry also requires people to work in the design, installation and operation of entertainment devices, systems and venues.

Singapore has expanded its range of university courses to include occupational therapy and communications and new media. I hope other courses can continue to be added.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen