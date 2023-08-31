Forum: Look at systemic challenges pre-schools face

I refer to the news story “Teacher under investigation for allegedly beating, grabbing children in Woodlands pre-school” (Aug 28).

While I understand the gravity of the reported incident, I believe it’s crucial that we delve deeper into the underlying causes that may contribute to such distressing incidents.

Perhaps it’s time to redirect our attention towards understanding the circumstances that might have led to the teacher’s alleged actions. Could the incident be rooted in the challenging conditions arising from a very high child to teacher ratio and understaffed environments?

If parents struggle to take care of just one child, imagine teachers taking care of 25 children in a small environment.

I suggest that the relevant organisations provide insight into the situation. By shedding light on the systemic challenges faced by childcare centres, we can collectively address the root causes of such incidents.

I am confident that by addressing this issue comprehensively, we can contribute to a safer and more nurturing environment for our children.

Priya Pattanshetti