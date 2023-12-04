Forum: Look at alternatives to a TikTok ban in Nepal

Nepal’s ban on TikTok has sparked discussions about freedom of expression, the role of social media platforms, and the impact on users, particularly among the young (Protests and court appeals as Nepal’s TikTokers decry government ban on app, Nov 23).

While acknowledging the need for responsible online behaviour, I am concerned that the ban may limit creative expression and social interaction for the platform’s users.

TikTok has proven to be a valuable tool for creative expression, community building and empowerment for people across the globe. I use TikTok to learn more about how people live around the world, and gain useful skills like baking.

TikTok provides a platform for users to showcase their talents, creativity and unique perspectives in short, engaging videos. The ban on TikTok may stifle the creativity of people who use it to express themselves.

Instead of a ban, alternative solutions, such as stricter content guidelines, enhanced safety features and educational initiatives, can be explored.

Faahirah Faizur Rahman, 15

Secondary 3