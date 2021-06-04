Forum: Look also at psychosocial factors driving young people to drugs

We have heard before from the authorities that the external environment contributes to drug-consuming habits among the young (More liberal youth attitudes on drugs cited as challenge for CNB, June 2).

But is this the only causal factor?

How about psychosocial factors that drive these habits among the young? Do they have a strong sense of self-worth? Do they feel happy? Do they feel that they fit in? Do they feel they are accepted unconditionally?

Do they feel discriminated against or ostracised because they do not satisfy what society and their families consider as "normal" or successful? Do they have enduring and healthy relationships with their parents, family, authority figures, in schools for example?

Do they have healthy habits that help them satisfy their dopamine needs?

Why don't we assess to what degree these factors drive most of the young people to drugs and other harmful habits? Then maybe we will have a better strategic picture of where the true challenges are to help prevent the young from getting into drugs. This may help us develop more effective anti-drug strategies.

Frank Singam