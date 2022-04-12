Forum: Long wait at taxi bay as drivers eye booking fee

I was waiting at a taxi bay near Holland Village at around 6.30pm on Friday. There was an elderly man with a walking stick ahead of me. He told me that he had been trying to get a taxi for half an hour.

While I was at the bay, three taxis dropped passengers off and almost immediately changed their light to "hired". Three others stopped at the bay but told the man that they were not going in his direction.

I realised that neither of us was going to get a taxi any time soon, and decided to book a taxi. When it arrived, the elderly man was still waiting for a taxi.

This makes me wonder if the taxi booking surcharge needs to be reviewed. As a taxi driver, getting an additional $3 or more through a booking is enough of an incentive to ignore people waiting at taxi stands or by the roadside.

The elderly man's parting words to me struck a chord: "When I visited other countries, taxis queued to pick up passengers. Here, I need to queue for an hour or more, especially during peak hours."

Danny Yeo