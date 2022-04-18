Forum: Long-term solutions needed to get people to curb habit

Recently, a man was seen allegedly vaping in an MRT train carriage (SMRT files police report after man seen allegedly vaping on train, April 12).

That the man allegedly did this blatantly in front of commuters is appalling.

Perhaps the fine of $200 if an offender is caught, or up to $1,000 if he is convicted in court, is not enough to discourage this illegal act. Offenders could easily settle the fine and continue vaping elsewhere as long as they are not caught.

The authorities should look into the possibility of sending these offenders for rehabilitation programmes with the longer-term aim of getting individuals to quit vaping and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

There is also a need to do more about smoking in residential estates, especially in high-rise apartments. When a person smokes outdoors, residents can choose not to go near him, but if he chooses to smoke at home, there is not much people living near him can do to avoid breathing in second-hand smoke.

Lye Meng Ling