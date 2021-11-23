Forum: Long-term pass holders can show address on Singpass app or MyICA online portal when dining out

We refer to Mr Lim Cheng Kooi's letter, "Parents' long-term visit passes have no address" (Nov 19).

The long-term pass (LTP) cards issued by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), such as the long-term visit pass and student's pass, do not have the holder's address printed on them.

From next year, ICA will be rolling out digital LTPs progressively, in lieu of cards. The digital LTPs will show the holder's address.

For now, holders of ICA-issued LTPs can either use their Singpass mobile app (under My Profile - Personal), or log in to the MyICA online portal at www.ica.gov.sg (under MyProfile), to present their registered address to establishments that require the information.

The police do not process matters pertaining to address registration.

Holders of ICA-issued LTPs are required to notify ICA if there is any change in their local place of residence, within 14 days of the change.

They may approach their local sponsor or educational institution to update the address online at: https://www.go.gov.sg/update-address-ltvp-stp

Information on how ICA-issued LTP holders can view their local address is available on ICA's website and social media platforms: Facebook and Instagram.

We have also contacted Mr Lim to address his concerns.

Patrick Ong

Head, Public Communications and Protocol

Corporate Communications & Service Division

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority