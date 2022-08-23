Forum: Long queues due to fewer manned bank branches

Many DBS Bank/POSB branches with manned counter services have either closed or been replaced with ATM-only booths.

Some seniors now have to travel long distances to a branch with manned counters to get help with their banking needs.

I have experienced or heard from others about long, snaking queues at bank branches, with people spilling into corridors and pavements, SMS queue numbers running out for the day before 2pm, and waiting times of up to 31/2 hours, mostly spent standing outside the branch as space is limited inside the premises.

At other banks, there are rarely queues extending outside the branch, and service is quick and efficient.

I wonder how many DBS/POSB branches have staff that serve customers compared with a few years ago, what the average waiting time at those branches is, and whether the bank collects feedback from its customers on their banking experience.

Gan Boey Keow