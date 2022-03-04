Forum: Long process before even small payments are made to SMEs

Many big organisations and government agencies require a physical direct credit authorisation form to be filled in, verified by the bank branch and sent via postal mail for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to be paid even for invoices lower than a typical grocery bill.

These visits to the bank can take as long as two hours.

Also, the original form could be lost in the mail, within the organisation or at the organisation's bank, in which case the process would have to be repeated.

Is there a way to digitalise this tedious task?

Jeremy Ko Sheng Wei