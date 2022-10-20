Forum: LLP did not fall within selection criteria for Acra reminder sent closer to filing deadline

A limited liability partnership (LLP) is required to file an annual declaration of solvency with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Why no reminders from Acra before filing deadline? Oct 14).

We sent all LLPs a letter in January 2021 informing them that they should file their annual declaration on time, and stated the penalty to be imposed if they do not.

Closer to the filing deadline, we sent another reminder letter to a selected group of LLPs.

Mr Kevin Lim Kheng Aun’s LLP did not fall within the selection criteria for the reminder.

We thank Mr Lim for his feedback and will review the selection criteria for issuing reminders.

Shirley Loo

Divisional Director, Corporate Development Division

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority