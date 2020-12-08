Forum: Liposuction as safe as other aesthetic treatments

We note with sadness the case of liposuction resulting in the death of a 44-year-old woman (Botched liposuction case: Family to get $5.6m, Nov 27).

A common misconception with aesthetic treatments is that minimally invasive treatments have minimal risk.

Delivery of minimally invasive treatments through small incisions may, at times, require more experience and mastery than with open surgery.

Delivery of safe aesthetic treatment and surgery is in the common interest of the general public and doctors.

Singapore is known as a regional hub for medical excellence, and it is important to maintain this reputation through provision of good medical care. Delivery of safe medical care also keeps medical litigation low and helps to prevent unnecessary escalation in medical malpractice indemnity cost and overall treatment cost.

The Singapore Association of Plastic Surgeons and Singapore Society of Cosmetic (Aesthetic) Surgeons advocate the provision of safe and efficacious aesthetic treatments.

Training in plastic surgery takes six to eight years and culminates in a board certification examination. Successful candidates may then be registered with the Singapore Medical Council and Ministry of Health as a plastic surgeon.

Plastic surgeons continue to further their knowledge and skill after board certification. They attend conferences, study professional articles and take part in fellowships and observerships.

Many plastic surgeons adopt international safety standards in line with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, of which Singapore is a member country. We believe liposuction, when practised by experienced and responsible practitioners, is as safe as any other aesthetic treatment.

We believe that adopting high standards of care and safety builds the trust relationship between doctors and patients, and this is imperative for the continued functioning of medical care in Singapore.

Terence Goh (Dr)

President, Singapore Association of Plastic Surgeons

Gavin Kang (Dr)

President, Singapore Society of Cosmetic (Aesthetic) Surgeons