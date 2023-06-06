Forum: Limited live telecast coverage of Asean Para Games

I am writing to express my concern regarding the glaring disparity in live telecast coverage between the recently concluded SEA Games and the Asean Para Games, which began last Saturday and will end on Friday.

While the SEA Games enjoyed extensive coverage on local broadcasting channels, the Asean Para Games has been limited to an international live stream. This discrepancy raises questions about inclusivity and equal opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

The Asean Para Games highlights the exceptional abilities of athletes with disabilities, and fosters an inclusive environment in the region. However, relying solely on an international live stream limits accessibility and poses potential technical challenges for viewers.

The comprehensive coverage of the SEA Games celebrated the region’s sporting achievements and showcased its cultural diversity. There should be equal support and coverage for the Asean Para Games and all athletes, regardless of their abilities.

Oliver John Ong Yong-Khai