Forum: Limit period for estate works after keys to HDB flats are collected

I moved into my Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in Woodleigh Village in July, after collecting my keys in December 2022.

Now, nine months after collecting my keys, there are still works being done at various parts of the estate, such as the facade near the carpark, the connecting bridge to the neighbouring estate Woodleigh Glen, and the heritage walk.

This means there is a lot of dust and noise in the area. Drilling and the noise from jack-hammers can be heard from 8am, an hour earlier than the recommended time for home renovations.

In another neighbouring estate, Woodleigh Hillside, even the hoarding around the whole estate is still up, although residents have already moved in.

Perhaps HDB should aim to limit the amount of remaining work to within three to six months from key collection, which corresponds with the usual time taken for home owners to organise their home renovation work and move in, and also to keep to the guidelines on the hours for noisy renovation works.

Shawn Daniel Teo Seng Pei