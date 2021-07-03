Forum: Lighthouses' heritage status will boost maritime tourism potential

I am a former naval officer currently working in China for a Chinese shipyard.

I read the letter, "Nominate lighthouses as world heritage sites" (June 24) by Mr Kuet Ee Yoon, who was my former instructor when I was a midshipman with the Republic of Singapore Navy.

I fully support his suggestion to nominate Horsburgh Lighthouse and Raffles Lighthouse as world heritage sites.

Both lighthouses hold a lot of memories for former naval officers.

For me, Horsburgh Lighthouse is especially significant.

I was one of those fortunate enough to be assigned guard duties in Horsburgh Lighthouse in the early 1990s.

From the photo accompanying the letter, I can still clearly see the helipad, and this brings back fond memories of sitting on its edge and watching the moon rise while performing my duties.

I strongly believe getting these two lighthouses recognised as world heritage sites will greatly enhance the potential of maritime tourism for Singapore.

Lee Kit Tong