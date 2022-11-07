Forum: Life is more than just about having a successful career and making money

I read with interest the letter, “Time to break the hustle culture among university students” (Nov 4), which rightly sounded the alarm bell on the hustle culture “seeping into the lives of university students”.

Speaking as a septuagenarian who has been retired for 21 years, my advice to young undergraduates is that life is not a sprint but a marathon. Many of my old classmates struggled very hard to make it to top universities. They then climbed the career ladder, but when they reached their 60s, a lot of them were plagued by sickness when they were still at the top of their careers.

Job burnout is a type of work-related stress – a state of physical and emotional exhaustion that brings about a sense of reduced accomplishment and a serious loss of personal identity. A symptom of job burnout is when you have to drag yourself to work and too often become irritable or impatient with co-workers and clients.

Young undergrads who are about to enter the working world should realise that life is more than just about having a successful career and making money.

Heng Cho Choon