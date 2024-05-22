Forum: Leverage richness of age-inclusive teams to upskill, reskill mature workers

I refer to the Opinion piece “Singapore’s manufacturing workers are ageing. Here’s how to help them” (May 17).

The average age of a manufacturing worker in Singapore is 50, indicating a mature workforce.

This means that the manufacturing sector possesses an abundance of knowledge, hands-on experience and skills from these mature employees.

It is praiseworthy that manufacturing companies are providing the right infrastructure and equipment to help their mature employees overcome age-related challenges during upskilling.

Due to an ageing workforce, workforce teams are increasingly multi-generational, with the majority being mature employees.

Since Gen Y and Gen Z team members are more adept at the latest technological and digital skills such as coding, robotics and artificial intelligence, there is an opportunity to exchange knowledge and skills through reverse mentoring from the junior team members to mature employees.

Upskilling and reskilling require mature employees to step out of their comfort zones into new ways of working. They may experience learning anxiety and make unintentional mistakes as they learn through trial and error, and undertake experimental risks.

Mature employees might fear “losing face” when sharing their mistakes or asking junior team members for help or guidance. This may hinder the effectiveness of upskilling and reskilling initiatives and programmes.

The feelings of inadequacy and incompetency faced by mature employees also affect their self-confidence as they master new skills.

We can leverage an age-inclusive team by setting team norms that foster a learning environment, providing support and encouragement to reduce the learning anxieties of mature employees.

A team climate of psychological safety lets mature employees feel safe asking questions, sharing their learning challenges during upskilling, and undergoing reverse mentoring without fear of humiliation or being judged as slow or incompetent learners by junior employees.

Likewise, Gen Y and Gen Z team members need to change their perception of older workers, including notions such as “you can’t teach old dogs new tricks”. They should be more patient, show respect and offer encouragement while handholding mature employees during upskilling and reskilling.

We can leverage the richness of an age-inclusive team by bridging diverse strengths, skills, experience and expertise to expedite the upskilling and reskilling of mature employees.

Jasmine Liew Chia Wei