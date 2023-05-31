Forum: Letting older workers remain longer at work has many benefits

Valid points concerning older workers’ economic longevity and relevance were articulated in the article, “What we get wrong about ageing and work” (May 29).

If older workers want to continue working and are cognitively capable of doing so, employers should create opportunities for them to do so.

We know from Singapore’s statistics that a fair proportion of seniors do want to continue working (Employment rate for senior workers rose up to 70.6% in 2022, Jan 31).

Research suggests, moreover, that older workers usually have more patience and are more collaborative than their younger counterparts. They also contribute to the diversity of age in the workplace, and bring with them distinct advantages such as greater firm-specific knowledge, domain-centric expertise and lower turnover rates.

For instance, studies show that age-diverse teams are more innovative and feel greater psychological safety than teams which are age-biased. Blue chip companies like Boeing and Bank of America recognise this, and invite older workers to come back to contribute through programmes _ branded “returnships” _ curated specially for these older workers.

Furthermore, getting older these days is no longer about treating symptoms and conditions and “walking into the sunset of life”, so to speak, but about extending one’s physical and mental vitality.

Letting older workers stay active and economically productive can help achieve this, thereby delaying the onset of senility and other conditions.

Indeed, with human capital as Singapore’s main resource and a quarter of the population estimated to be at least age 65 by the end of this decade, it is a case of all hands on deck even as we enable older workers to work longer, age well and live well. We would be myopic to do otherwise, depriving ourselves of opportunities to tap the rich knowledge, expertise and experience of older workers.

Woon Wee Min