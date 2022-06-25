Forum: Let's wait for results of Britain's four-day work week trial first

I disagree with Dr Yeoh Teng Kwong's assertion that a four-day work week is a solution in search of a problem (Four-day work week is a solution in search of a problem, June 23).

A four-day work week is an effective way to relieve the strain on employees' mental health. It is worth exploring.

Britain has embarked on its pilot four-day work week programme for good reason.

We should wait for the trial to be over and see its outcomes, instead of jumping to conclusions before seeing the results.

Solutions to a problem may come with other consequences. Once we know more, we can weigh the pros and cons before deciding whether to go ahead with its implementation.

Ng Choon Lai