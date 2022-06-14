Forum: Let's move on after Sports Hub ends private-public tie-up

Looking at the enthusiastic remarks made by many of the national sports association leaders, Sport Singapore (SportSG) taking over the Singapore Sports Hub is a welcome move (National sports leaders hail move as boost for all athletes, June 12). And perhaps even an overdue one, based on the tone of their comments.

This public-private partnership (PPP) was not feasible from day one. The factors of community sport requirements and the generation of revenue by a private consortium cannot be on the same side.

Despite the private consortium's expertise, technical and management issues still emerged.

The cost of the termination of the partnership has not been announced.

It seems to me that this partnership was not successful, but SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin said the PPP should not be seen as a failure (Public-private tie-up was right for Sports Hub when project was conceived: SportSG, June 11).

We need to call a spade a spade.

While SportSG should not be the only one held accountable for the snafu, those involved should refrain from absolving themselves, be clear about the challenges and move on.

Goh Boon Kai

