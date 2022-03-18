Forum: Let's help one another to make country a better place to live in

Updated
Published
45 sec ago

The actions of the six people who helped to restrain a man armed with a sword were remarkable (Victim of Buangkok sword attack among 6 'everyday heroes' lauded by police, March 16).

The incident happened shortly after I had read a piece by Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong, which helped me understand the importance of caring for others and being public-spirited (Time to turn 'bochap' Singaporeans into active bystanders, March 11).

Instead of letting the stress of everyday life overwhelm us, Singaporeans should help one another and make the country a better place to live in.

Perhaps this has to start from a young age, with parents setting a good example.

In school, educators can play their part by sharing stories of civic-minded actions.

Kok Mei Hui

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top