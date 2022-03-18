Forum: Let's help one another to make country a better place to live in

The actions of the six people who helped to restrain a man armed with a sword were remarkable (Victim of Buangkok sword attack among 6 'everyday heroes' lauded by police, March 16).

The incident happened shortly after I had read a piece by Straits Times associate editor Chua Mui Hoong, which helped me understand the importance of caring for others and being public-spirited (Time to turn 'bochap' Singaporeans into active bystanders, March 11).

Instead of letting the stress of everyday life overwhelm us, Singaporeans should help one another and make the country a better place to live in.

Perhaps this has to start from a young age, with parents setting a good example.

In school, educators can play their part by sharing stories of civic-minded actions.

Kok Mei Hui