Forum: Let's do our part to keep parks clean and beautiful for a City in Nature

Garden City, City in a Park, and now City in Nature - these are laudable objectives and a grand vision for our nation.

However, we must recognise that this is a journey towards excellence that needs to be sustained. Our vision must not end up as just a meaningless slogan.

Anyone walking in East Coast Park will see many heaps of waste and rubbish discarded by park users or washed up on our shore by waves.

Fortunately, workers pick up this waste for proper disposal every day.

However, they cannot clear everything at one go.

All of us can play our part.

We can be mindful not to generate waste and rubbish when we use the parks. If we do generate waste, we should take it away to be discarded properly.

Together, let us help to keep our parks beautiful and enjoy our journey towards making Singapore a City in Nature.

Tan Hong Choon