Forum: Let your children see you giving allowance to parents

When my grandfather was alive and living with my family, his sons would come to our house to visit him and give him a monthly allowance (Three in four polled give their parents an allowance, Dec 17).

Similarly, without being asked by my parents, once I started working, I gave them an allowance every month. Now, even though I am retired, I still do this.

When I became a mother, I made sure my children saw me giving the monthly allowance to my parents.

This was to instil in them, as it had been instilled in me, that giving a monthly allowance to one’s parents is something that is expected of each generation.

And when my children started working, without being asked, they gave me pocket money every month.

We need to instil in children the practice of giving pocket money to their parents as a way to show their gratitude and love for them, and not for reasons such as paying rent or contributing one’s share of household expenses.

It is also not about whether the parents need the money or not. No matter the amount, they would be glad to receive the money as a token of love.

Lee Yim May