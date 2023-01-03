Forum: Let worksite supervisors lead recitation of pledge daily to instil safety culture

The spate of workplace accidents that has occurred even after the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) imposed a six-month heightened safety period from Sept 1, 2022, is worrying.

In addition to cases which resulted in fatalities, there were cases of workers falling from a height and surviving (Worker who fell did not wear fall protection gear, Dec 15, 2022; and Worker in hospital after falling 10m at condo worksite near Orchard Road, Dec 21, 2022), and a dangerous incident in which a crane toppled in the midst of demolition works at a worksite in Sentosa (Engineering firm told to stop work after crane topples at Universal Studios, Dec 5, 2022).

These accidents do not augur well for the industry. In order to see improvement, MOM, industry players and workers’ representatives should be more proactive instead of reacting only after a fatality has happened.

Given the hazardous nature of the work environment in the construction industry, the importance of safety should not be underestimated by top management and project site supervisors. Safety must be made a compulsory undertaking to be led by site supervisors and managers at the start of every workday during toolbox meetings.

During these meetings, the company’s safety pledge should be verbally recited. Such a pledge would reiterate that every life is precious, and that every accident is avoidable if safety measures are complied with.

Safety posters on site would be effective only if safety messages are ingrained in the minds of workers through daily toolbox meetings and recitations. This daily reiteration of safety messages would have an impact, with a greater chance of workers looking out for work hazards throughout the workday.

Accidents are more expensive than most employers realise.

Workmen compensation plans cover medical and indemnity payments for the injured or deceased. Employers are aware of such direct costs, but may be less aware of hidden costs that affect a business’ bottom line in the long run, such as increases in insurance premiums or the time taken for investigations, among other things.

I suggest that a certain percentage of a project sum be invested in a fund that is managed and audited by the main contractor or developer. This fund could be used to incentivise safety promotion and accident prevention through the daily distribution of lunch vouchers to workers who have shown that they work safely and report hazardous situations for rectification.

Any excess funds at the completion of the project could be donated to a charitable organisation or go towards organising a dinner for the workers.

Lim Boon Khoon