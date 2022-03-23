Forum: Let working adults use CPF to fund part-time studies for university degrees

The Straits Times senior education correspondent Sandra Davie noted that a move by the Government to allow every Singaporean a shot at pursuing a degree at any of our local universities would show it is committed to helping all Singaporeans hone their talents and fulfil their fullest potential (A university place for every Singaporean who can benefit from degree education, March 19).

This is especially relevant to Singaporean working adults like myself who intend to upgrade themselves with new skills and knowledge or switch to a new career.

However, due to time constraints or other life commitments, many working adults may be able to commit only to part-time degree studies.

Currently, only approved full-time subsidised undergraduate courses conducted at approved institutes of higher learning are covered under the CPF Education Loan Scheme.

I urge the Ministry of Education and Central Provident Fund Board to consider allowing Singaporean working adults to use their CPF monies for their part-time degree education so that everyone can benefit from a university education.

Dylan Riaz Yussry