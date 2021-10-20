Forum: Let upcoming climate change conference be one of action

I refer to the article "Climate change: Going to Glasgow to save the world (or not)" (Oct 16), which clearly calls for effective action against climate change.

My wish is for COP26, or the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to address the economy, equality and environment in a balanced way.

The global economy has seen massive growth in gross domestic product in recent decades.

However, this has come at a cost to equality and the environment. Unbridled economic growth has led not only to an environmental crisis, but also to a social crisis, as it impacts the less privileged.

For a successful COP26, we will require corporates, governments, financial institutions and non-governmental organisations to work and commit together.

We need to move swiftly and efficiently towards a more sustainable future.

There is already a collective understanding of the climate change crisis and potential mitigation over the past 26 years. We need credible actions to deliver on the commitments.

While countries participating in COP26 target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, there needs to be milestones and interim targets year on year so that they can be held accountable.

We need to put a price on carbon. The World Bank says only 22 per cent of global emissions were covered by pricing mechanisms last year.

Many countries and corporations have a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

But as a Reuters article said, without putting a price on carbon dioxide, it is hard for governments to force polluters to cut emissions without disadvantaging them unfairly, for investors to assess their risks, or for companies to know what costs lie ahead.

COP26 needs more funding and support to help needy countries mitigate climate change.

Climate change has no boundaries, and if rich countries reduce their own emissions but do not support vulnerable nations in lowering their emissions, we will never get to net-zero emissions globally.

We need to accelerate and prioritise innovation to get to net-zero emissions quickly to compensate for the lost time.

Billions of dollars are being spent on exploring space and space tourism rather than saving the only liveable planet we have.

In addition, quickly scaling up green efforts like renewable energy supplies and electric cars would help.

If we continue holding COP26 in the same way as we did before, we might be pressed for time to reverse climate change.

Instead, let this be a conference of action and a source of pride for our descendants for centuries to come.

Prakash Natarajan