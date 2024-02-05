Forum: Let those taking PSLE continue with other pursuits to de-stress

In Singapore, the stress on pupils taking the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is high and adults are not helping. Some parents switch their sports, music and art classes with subject-based tuition. Some schools stop co-curricular activities for Primary 6 pupils during Semester 1.

Parents should not substitute so many classes with tuition. Switching a few classes is acceptable, but not too many as it may make the pupils feel a bit depressed. We use these non-academic classes to de-stress; such classes are a welcome respite.

One of the arguments for the PSLE is that having an examination will allow pupils to check their learning progress. However, such checks can also be done through regular, less stressful exams.

Kritika McLaren, 11

Primary 6