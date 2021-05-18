Forum: Let those affected by BTO delay buy resale flats without penalty

Successful Build-To-Order (BTO) flat applicants face further delays in moving into their new units because of the pandemic (BTO construction delays spark big rush for HDB temporary housing, May 14).

The completion of new flats has been delayed in about 85 per cent of current BTO projects, affecting around 43,000 households.

This has affected many, especially newly-weds, couples intending to start families and those planning to get married.

Temporary housing may result in additional costs and other practical problems.

One possible solution is for buyers to purchase resale flats.

Unfortunately, this option is not possible as they have already signed the sale and purchase agreement and paid the Housing Board a deposit for their BTO flats.

If the HDB can allow buyers to cancel the agreement without forfeiting their deposit, this will let them opt for resale flats as an alternative.

In view of the high demand in recent BTO exercises, there will not be a lack of new buyers for such cancelled flats.

I hope the HDB will seriously consider this suggestion to help home buyers who need their flats urgently.

Lim Chong Leong