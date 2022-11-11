Forum: Let the public continue to enjoy access to HDB rooftop gardens

I applaud Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann for rejecting a call in Parliament to limit public access to Housing Board rooftop gardens (MP Joan Pereira calls for limited access to HDB rooftop gardens to prevent nuisance, littering, Nov 8).

While crowding can be an issue inside lifts, and poor civic behaviour has been reported at some of these gardens, town councils and government agencies have the tools at hand to respond to such issues. These include the ability to issue fines for littering and introduce turnstile gantries to prevent overcrowding.

Residents should respect the spirit of public housing. The gardens are funded in part by taxpayers who do not get the chance to live in buildings with such beautiful features.

In fact, I suggest that the $6 charge to access the Pinnacle@Duxton rooftop terrace be removed. This fee sets up a financial barrier for others to access this public space, including the migrant workers who were involved in building Pinnacle@Duxton.

As a society that aspires to be as inclusive as we can be, I hope we can agree that the “not in my backyard” mentality has no place in our social fabric.

Edward Eng Min-Wei