Forum: Let small group of gig workers iron out kinks before mandating CPF contributions

Having been a gig economy worker for the past three years, I’ve seen how the industry has matured.

Recently, I attended a dialogue organised by the Ministry of Manpower which touched on the proposed idea of mandatory Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions. I believe this is a good idea, but many workers still have concerns, especially with the current uncertainties and rising cost of living.

To set aside a percentage of my earnings would affect my dependants, cash flow and lifestyle.

This in turn might lead to me working more hours.

Should CPF contributions be made mandatory, I hope the Government can consider a multi-pronged approach.

One way could be to start off with a small group of workers who opt in to CPF contributions. This would help to identify and sort out issues before the scheme is rolled out en masse.

The Government could also consider a tiered system in which CPF contributions would not be mandatory for the first $2,000 earned every month.

CPF computation should also be compiled and calculated in a separate app from the one which handles the earnings from our delivery work.

I see being a gig economy worker as something that I will continue to do in the foreseeable future because of the flexibility and ability to earn at my own pace.

I also look forward to more dialogues where workers from various backgrounds can share their concerns and have a hand in crafting policies for the gig economy.

Muhammad Farhan Mohamad Hamdi