Forum: Let school uniforms be dressed-down even post-Covid

As countries progressively vaccinate their populations, starting to think about our way of life post-pandemic may be in order.

One small suggestion I have is to retain the dressing-down of school uniforms.

Since students returned to school after the circuit breaker last year, many schools have been allowing them to wear a school-related polo shirt or T-shirt in place of the formal school uniform. This has, I think, benefited students greatly.

As it is, students have to wear a mask for the whole day in school, often in a non-air-conditioned environment.

A T-shirt is more comfortable than a button-up shirt and, in some cases, a tie.

Although seemingly trivial, I'm sure that wearing a less formal uniform could make for better engagement in school and improved mental health if the students are more comfortable.

Furthermore, the policy has lightened the burden on parents (and sometimes students themselves) who have to iron school uniforms.

This eliminates one stressor out of the many that Covid-19 has already imposed on us.

I venture to say that families without domestic helpers would be significantly better off because of this policy.

Dressed-down uniforms are not new. For years before Covid-19, the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science's policy had been to allow students to wear a polo shirt or T-shirt every day of the week except Mondays, when formal school attire was required.

There is, hence, a precedent for continuing the policy nationwide in more normal times.

Covid-19 has forced us to rethink many of the ways we do things, and we should seize this opportunity to make lasting improvements.

Dressing down our school uniforms is one of them.

Timothy Ang Li-Yang