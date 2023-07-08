Forum: Let’s work together for a societal shift away from overemphasis on grades

We thank Forum contributors Khoo Ai Leng and Marcus Tang Chee Wei for their views on preparing students for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), and we appreciate their recognition of our efforts to improve the education system for the next generation (Students need more support in preparing for PSLE, June 29; and Beef up parent engagement to better understand PSLE worries, July 1).

The removal of mid-year and year-end examinations is part of systemic efforts to free up more time and space for teaching and learning, as well as to promote holistic student development. Since its implementation, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has received positive feedback that the time freed up has allowed students to pursue and develop their interests, as Bettina Koo Min Rei affirmed in her letter (Removal of mid-year exams has enriched me in other ways, July 3.)

Examinations are just one of many avenues for teachers and students to assess learning progress. Teachers can also gauge their students’ understanding and mastery of content knowledge through regular assignments and quizzes, and from classroom interactions. Where helpful, schools can also provide timed practices for students to build their confidence and familiarise them with the format of national examinations.

We agree with the views expressed in Mr Tang’s letter, that we should not see PSLE results as the sole marker of achievement and success in a student’s journey of lifelong learning. National examinations like the PSLE are not the be-all and end-all of education. Instead, let us work together to nurture the joy of learning in students, and help them see examinations and tests as opportunities to surpass themselves.

Parent engagement is essential in this journey. Our schools will continue to engage parents regularly to explain the intent and rationale of the ministry’s policy changes, and work together to support our children’s holistic development.

Fundamentally, we hope to encourage a societal shift away from an overemphasis on academic grades, and to broaden society’s definitions of success. We will continue striving towards this goal, in partnership with parents and the wider community.

Sherwin Cheng

Director, Curriculum Policy Office

Ministry of Education