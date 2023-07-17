Forum: Let’s treat our world better

In our fast-paced world, personal concerns often overshadow the state of our environment. The signs of deterioration are evident: haze from forest fires clouds the sky, exhaust fumes from running engines of vehicles pollute the streets, and the health of our loved ones slowly worsens. Rising temperatures also shine a spotlight on the consequences of our actions.

While enhancing Singapore’s economic productivity is vital, citizens should take a small step back from work and school and instead try to make positive changes in the environment. Choosing to leave our cars behind when possible and embracing alternative modes of commuting, such as walking, fosters connections with fellow Singaporeans and allows us to appreciate our natural surroundings. Even though this may seem like a small thing, a little goes a long way. There are also many other ways that lead to change, waiting to be discovered.

If we do nothing and the Earth collapses from the continued abuse, who do we have to blame? Our selfish behaviour does not lead only to our own downfall, but also affects the living things sharing the Earth with us. Much damage has already been done, but there is time left to rewrite the story.

Geraldine Lok Hui En, 15

Secondary 4