Forum: Let’s rekindle our spirit by helping others

Amid our hectic schedules and stressful lives, it is easy to forget the world around us. But a brief encounter I had recently reminded me of the happiness one gets from helping someone else.

I was at the Toa Payoh bus interchange after a long and tiring day at school, when a man approached me with a smile to ask for directions. I was brought back to the present from my musings.

Immediately after I gave him the directions he needed, I felt uplifted. It was as if my simple gesture of helping him had reignited my spark.

We often hope to receive compassion from others. But I have learnt that extending compassion can also do much to ease an exhausting school day, a wearying work week, or even burnout.

I urge everyone to find opportunities to help others no matter how tired we are – no doubt we will find ourselves again when we lose ourselves in the service of others.

Vera Ong, 15

Secondary 4