Forum: Let’s make Singapore the premier concert hub of Asia

The recent debate surrounding the exclusive hosting of Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore prompts us to consider a broader perspective. While rightfully securing hosting rights, we can strategically position Singapore as the concert hub of Asia by adopting a holistic approach.

Acknowledging our strategic advantages in infrastructure and a fervent fan base, let’s not merely host concerts but actively enhance the overall experience.

Strengthening security measures and cultivating a more festive atmosphere within the stadiums are key steps towards elevating the concert experience for attendees.

Moreover, let’s introduce thoughtful touches like offering free drinking water to concertgoers. This not only demonstrates our commitment to audience care, but also sets a new standard for considerate concert hospitality.

It’s noteworthy that despite UOB’s exclusive credit card arrangement for priority purchases, the absence of complaints from other card issuers underscores the fairness of this arrangement.

Petty grievances from neighbouring countries seem rooted in frustration about the competition and playing to their gallery, rather than genuine concerns.

While embracing opportunities to host concerts, we need to view them not just as events, but as platforms for continuous improvement. By organising side street events and incorporating innovative initiatives, we can showcase Singapore’s dedication to setting new benchmarks in the entertainment industry.

Let’s celebrate Singapore’s rightful place as a global concert destination and use these events as catalysts for positive change. With a commitment to innovative additions, we can solidify Singapore as the premier concert hub of Asia.

Cheong Tuck Kuan