Forum: Let’s host the Commonwealth Games and make it special

I refer to the article “Unclear if worthwhile for Singapore to host 2026 Commonwealth Games, say analysts” (March 15).

We need to analyse every opportunity that comes along, and see what the end-game result is. We have the know-how to organise such events and we need to turn in some profits.

After Australia pulled out as a host as it foresees a budget deficit, the new host faces an uphill task as it will have less time after taking over. A host city usually has four to five years to prepare for the event, but will now have only two years for the next Games.

Although Singapore has never hosted an edition of the Commonwealth Games before, this is a great opportunity once again to showcase to the world what Team Singapore can achieve.

Among other things, we have the manpower, resources, creative organisational flair and infrastructure to support an event of this scale.

I believe the biggest bugbear is the financial bottom line. We have to be creative to add some icing on the cake to turn in some profits. We can perhaps follow up the Games with another event, such as a concert.

A week-long series of performances by megastars from the Commonwealth, such as Adele, will provide a special ending for the athletes, supporters and visitors who will want to extend their stay for the concerts.

With Team Singapore and its can-do spirit, we can again show the world what we can achieve.

Tay Koon Khiam