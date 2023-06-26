Forum: Let’s do our bit to help Rohingya refugees

Not many in Singapore are aware that June is World Refugee Month. To many, refugees are more a concept read about in news reports. However, refugees are closer than we think. Less than an hour away from Singapore, Rohingya refugees reside in Malaysia.

In 2018, I started volunteering at a school for Rohingya children run by Cahaya Surya Bakti in Johor, and now teach the students via Zoom every week. After a student told us that they get only two meals a day, I began raising funds to buy them groceries and snacks each month.

I was prompted to help after observing the sheer resilience of the students, who are not resentful of their situation. Rather, they remain irrepressibly optimistic, and dream of better lives.

On World Refugee Day on June 20, they staged performances and shared stories about how their villages were destroyed, but remain grateful for having a safe place to study.

The children refer to hunger with the kind of familiarity that makes you wonder how childhood can be so hard. Yet, despite these circumstances, the children in the school believe that their education _ which is provided by volunteers _ will pay off, and they strive to learn with excitement and joy.

This World Refugee Month, I hope their fervour does not go unrewarded. With more attention paid to refugees, we can collectively make their situation more bearable by donating money to help the final-year students sit their exams, or to let more children get into the school, as there is a long waiting list.

Hopefully, we can help give these children better lives.

Alicia Ng, 17

Junior college year 1